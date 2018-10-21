Gwen Stefani loves to dress up -- especially when there's a good costume involved.

KCR/REX/Shutterstock

The pop star got a head start on Halloween when she, boyfriend Blake Shelton and her three sons with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale attended her niece Stella Stefani's 9th birthday party -- which happened to be a holiday-themed costume party -- on Oct. 20.

Gwen, who was dressed up as Sally from "The Nightmare Before Christmas," posted a ton of photos and videos on her Instagram Story from the bash, including a sweet clip of herself kissing Blake, who came dressed as a sailor (and later showed off his dancing skills).

@gwenstefani / Instagram

The pop star also shared pics of son Kingston, 12 (who was dressed as a pirate), with uncle Todd Stefani (who was dressed as Han Solo). Gwen's middle son, Zuma, 10, was dressed in a SpongeBob SquarePants costume while youngest son Apollo, 4, ran around in werewolf garb.

@gwenstefani / Instagram

Gwen also posed for some pics with Todd's other half, Jennifer Stefani, who hosted the bash dressed as Princess Leia.

@gwenstefani / Instagram

During the backyard b-day party, the kids played limbo, busted open a ghost-shaped piñata, played games and listened to live accordion music while grandparents Dennis and Patti Stefani -- who were dressed as a couple of jack-o-lanterns -- helped out.

@gwenstefani / Instagram

Gwen also posed for a pic with birthday girl Stella, who's modeled for her kids clothing line and is incredibly close to her boys.

@gwenstefani / Instagram

We can't wait to see how Gwen, her family and Blake dress up on Oct. 31!