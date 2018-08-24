ICYMI

ICYMI: The week in music for Aug. 19-25

Steven Tyler wants President Donald Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs. The rocker sent the president a cease-and-desist letter on Aug. 21 after Trump played "Livin' on the Edge" at a West Virginia rally. The letter, which was sent through Steven's attorney Dina LaPolt, accuses the president of willful infringement in broadcasting the song.

