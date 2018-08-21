See all J.Lo's epic Versace looks at the MTV VMAs

Her love don't cost a thing, but her Versace sure is worth plenty of dinero! Jennifer Lopez dominated the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 20 wearing a series of custom Versace looks on the red carpet, while performing on-stage, at the winners' podium and at her afterparty with devoted boyfriend Alex Rodriguez by her side. Take a look at all of the ensembles that were created and customized for J.Lo by the famed design house, starting with the Atelier Versace silver chainmail gown she arrived in... then keep reading for more pics chronicling her epic Video Vanguard Award performance plus detail shots of all her looks throughout the night...

