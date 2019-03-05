Ashley Benson comforts Cara Delevingne after Chanel show, plus more news

Ashley Benson comforts girlfriend Cara Delevingne after Chanel show

It's been just weeks since fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld lost his battle to cancer at the age of 85, but the show must go on ... After walking in the first Chanel show since the late designer's passing on Tuesday, March 5, model Cara Delevingne found comfort in the arms of her rumored girlfriend, "Pretty Little Liars" actress Ashley Benson. There wasn't a dry in the house during the emotional runway presentation in Paris, where Ashley sat front row to show her support. Cara, along with models Penelope Cruz and Kaia Gerber, wore all-white on the catwalk to commemorate Karl. Afterwards, stylist pal Jamie Mizrahi shared a sweet photo of the alleged couple hugging in the backseat of their car with the caption, "post show cuddle puddle." The group of girlfriends, also including Cara's sister Poppy Delevingne, spent the rest of the day indulging in some much-needed retail therapy in the designer's honor, hitting up a local Chanel store. Cara and Ashley have been romantically linked since last year, but haven't officially announced the status of their relationship.

