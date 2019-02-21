Celebs react to Jussie Smollett's arrest

On Jan. 21, "Empire" star Jussie Smollett turned himself into police and he was arrested for filing a false police report, stemming from his highly publicized "attack" in Chicago. Police are saying the Jussie staged the attack because "he was dissatisfied with his salary" on the Fox show. Chicago's Police Superintendent called the whole thing a "publicity stunt." Police said Jussie sent himself a false letter spewing homophobic, racial and political views. Afterward, police said he paid two men $3,500 via a check to "attack" him. If convicted of the crime, a felony, it carries a maximum of three years in prison. Jussie's lawyers said in a statement, "Like any other citizen, Mr. Smollett enjoys the presumption of innocence, particularly when there has been an investigation like this one where information, both true and false, has been repeatedly leaked." It added, "Given these circumstances, we intend to conduct a thorough investigation and to mount an aggressive defense." Click through to see how Hollywood is reacting to the shocking news…