Kylie Jenner parties with her girls amid Travis Scott cheating scandal

Kylie Jenner left all her recent baby-daddy drama at home and went out partying with her girls in Hollywood on Thursday night, Feb. 28. The makeup mogul hit the town for dinner with three of her pals at La Pergoletta before heading to hotspot Delilah nearby, according to TMZ. A night out with friends wouldn't be so out of the ordinary if it wasn't for reports of Travis Scott cheating having surfaced just a day prior. Though the "Astroworld" rapper denied all claims, word is that Kylie found evidence of his infidelity, which spurred a big argument between the couple on Wednesday. Kylie's former best friend, Jordyn Woods, was noticeably absent from her girl's night adventure amid yet another scandal for the famous Kardashian-Jenner family. Jordyn was caught canoodling with sister Khloe Kardashian's baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, at house party in Los Angeles on Feb. 17.

RELATED: Reality TV stars who've had major money troubles