Reality TV stars who've had major money troubles

Just because you're a reality star doesn't mean you don't have to deal with financial woes! Take Brandi Glanville for instance, who according to TMZ, owes $29,396.35 in taxes for 2013 and $82,448.38 in 2014. Brandi isn't the only one with major money problems though! Wonderwall.com is breaking down the reality stars who have had their fair share over the years. Keep reading to get the scoop...

RELATED:The best 'Real Housewives' taglines