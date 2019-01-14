Ariana Grande's huge year broken down

It's been quite a year for Ariana Grande. In the last 12 months, the pop star has seen the most successful moments of her professional career with the wild success of her album "Sweetener" and single "thank u, next." On a personal level, the singer has experienced the highest highs (a surprising engagement!) and the lowest lows (a tragic loss). Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at her incredible year, starting with her new music...

RELATED: The celebs who inspired your favorite pop stars' biggest hits