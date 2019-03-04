Celebrities react to Luke Perry's death
Luke Perry passed away on March 4 after suffering a massive stroke a few days earlier. The actor, who rose to fame on the original "Beverly Hills, 90210" and had been starring on the CW's "Riverdale," was 52. News of Luke's death stunned the entertainment world, and many celebs took to social media to share their thoughts. Click through to see who has paid tribute to the beloved actor…
Luke Perry passed away on March 4 after suffering a massive stroke a few days earlier. The actor, who rose to fame on the original "Beverly Hills, 90210" and had been starring on the CW's "Riverdale," was 52. News of Luke's death stunned the entertainment world, and many celebs took to social media to share their thoughts. Click through to see who has paid tribute to the beloved actor…