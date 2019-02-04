A week and a half after Alec Baldwin pleaded guilty in a case involving a fight over a parking spot, the actor is joking about the whole thing.

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

During an appearance on the Feb. 4 episode of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," Alec attempted to make light of what happened on Nov. 2, 2018.

"I know that there was an incident in New York..." Ellen told him, which promoted Alec to quip, "I punched a nun. I pulled her out of her car."

What actually happened is Alec got into an altercation with Wojciech Cieszkowski after the man took the parking spot that Alec's wife was trying to hold for the actor. Though Alec has always denied he punched anyone, he was initially charged with attempted assault in the third degree and harassment in the second degree and eventually copped to the lesser charge.

Julie Jacobson/AP/REX/Shutterstock

"What had happened was, I had this argument with this guy. But what's interesting is that in New York -- maybe it's the same way here [in Hollywood] -- there's cameras everywhere," Alec told Ellen.

"They said I punched this guy, which was not true. The cameras show from every angle that no one punched anybody," he added. "But once that story's out there, you know the D.A. never gets out there after the fact and says, 'Mr. Baldwin is just such a great guy. He would never do a thing like that.'

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

"I mean, did I have an argument with the guy? Yeah, I thought he was going to run my wife over with his car when he was stealing my parking spot. But now he and I are best friends. I'm kidding."

Ellen then chimed in with a quip of her own, referring to the couple's four young children. "You could just line your strollers up in your parking space and you could save it that way," she said.

USA Today reports that in the parking spot altercation case, Alec has to pay a $120 fine and complete a one-day anger management class then give a compliance update by March 27.