Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler married: See their wedding bands

kristin cavallari jay cutler wedding ring married baby

Us Weekly

Kristin Cavallari is officially a married woman! The former Hills star tied the knot to Jay Cutler on Friday, June 7.

"I'm officially Kristin Elizabeth Cutler!!!!!" Cavallari, 26, tweeted. She also showed off her diamond wedding band and husband Cutler's black band in a picture.

PHOTOS: Kristin's life as a mom

On Friday, TMZ reported that Cavallari and the Chicago Bears quarterback, 30, traveled to Davidson County Clerk's office in Nashville, Tenn., and bought their marriage license.

The couple, who welcomed their first child together, son Camden, last August, have been planning a wedding for this summer. Cavallari and Cutler became engaged in April 2011, but briefly called it off in July 2011 before reconciling.

PHOTOS: Kristin's bikini body

"It's going to be about 150 people, so not huge," the "Laguna Beach" star told Us Weekly in May. "I was never the girl who dreamt about my wedding or any of that stuff, but the wedding how we're planning is exactly what I wanted. I think it's going to be perfect for what we're doing."

PHOTOS: Kristin's maternity style

Cavallari celebrated her bridal shower with friends at The London Hotel in West Hollywood on June 2. For her high tea-themed party (sponsored by Ciroc), the bride-to-be wore a bridal sash and faux-diamond tiara. She also received fuzzy handcuffs and other fun toys for her honeymoon.

Keep clicking for more pics of Kristin, Jay and their baby boy ...