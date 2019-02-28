Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus are reportedly back together, plus more celeb love life news for late February 2019

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in late February 2019, starting with this on-again couple: Us Weekly reported on Feb. 27 that, according to a source, Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus have "picked up right where they left off" and "are totally back on." The insider adds that things have been "easy" for the pair this time around. "They're very comfortable together and happy to be back in each other's lives," said the source. Another source, however, said that the actor and the "Saturday Night Live" producer "wouldn't exactly say they were totally back together," though they're definitely "hanging out." The duo split in mid-2018. Reconciliation rumors kicked off in early February. Now keep reading for more of the week's biggest celeb love life updates...

RELATED: New celebrity couples of 2019