Jordyn Woods' Tristan Thompson story is reportedly inconsistent, plus more news

Is Jordyn Woods' story about Tristan Thompson changing?

As Khloe Kardashian's friends unleash their wrath at Jordyn Woods for hooking up with Tristan Thompson in spite of being almost like family Khloe, Kylie Jenner and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family, Jordyn's communication with Khloe about what went down between the two has allegedly been inconsistent. A source tells Us Weekly Jordyn first denied everything but "eventually broke down and admitted that the hookup happened." People's sources seem to be saying the same thing, with one insider telling the magazine Jordyn "knew she had messed up" as soon as she made out with Tristan at a house party even though it was "a one-time thing." People's info also suggests an emotional Jordyn continually tried to apologize to Khloe. But a source has also said that "her story keeps changing a bit, and it's almost like she is digging herself deeper," adding that, "It's been a week now of nonsense explaining from her side. Everyone thinks she wanted to hook up with Tristan and she just didn't think she was gonna get caught." Ahead of her expected appearance on "Red Table Talk," which could potentially violate a non-disclosure agreement TMZ reports Jordyn signed with the family, the Kardashians and Jenners are understandably concerned about Khloe's emotional state, given the cheating scandal that rocked her life right before she and Tristan welcomed their daughter, True. "The whole [Kardashian] family is disappointed," an insider tells Us. "They are worried for Khloé - this is a lot for one person to take in one year."

