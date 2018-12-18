Selma Blair has gotten emotional many times during her ongoing battle with multiple sclerosis, but the actress was moved to tears this week after reuniting with her beloved horse, Mr. Nibbles.

The "Cruel Intentions" star shared multiple images with her horse on Monday, including one in which she can be seen crying in the background while hugging the animal.

"This happened. My magical unicorn, #mrnibbles , held my body while I broke open with gratitude. I haven't been able to ride for four months or more," she captioned the moving snap. "I haven't been able to get to him, so my saint of a trainer, @kjrides brought him to me. It was a fairytale. My horse in my front yard, with more emotions than these words can hold. The gratitude."

Selma Blair announced on Instagram on Oct. 20 that she has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis and estimated that she'd been living with it for 15 years. In her announcement, she mentioned that she wanted to ride her horse again.

The reunion this week, she said, came when she needed it the most.

"I will heal. I will ride. But until then I will hold onto this feeling and post pictures whenever we all need to believe people will move mountains and horses to help us heal," she wrote, later saying that seeing Mr. Nibbles was "heaven on earth."

After the reunion, Selma shared an image of herself atop Mr. Nibbles.

She simply captioned the image with two words: "I can."