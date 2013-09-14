John Legend, Chrissy Teigen Marry in Italy

As for pre-wedding jitters, the pair revealed that getting cold feet was never an issue. "I guess you're supposed to get nervous before you get married but I feel good," Legend said. Teigen similarly admitted that any worry she may have had before her trip down the aisle was over something silly. "My jitters come from the dumbest things, like, 'Oh my God, there are a few steps I have to go down," she told Us on Sept. 4. "I'm having these little nightmares [that] I'm going to fall."

She continued: "But no! We've been together for like a long time now so there's no, 'Is this the right decision?' No. There's none of that."

VIDEO: Chrissy Teigen shares her Instagram secrets with Us

Indeed, the Sports Illustrated supermodel had some fun before saying "I do" when she was joined by friends for a bachelorette party in Mexico in late August. "[There] were 10 girls in total," a source told Us. "They stayed at the Viceroy [Riviera Maya luxury resort] and had a blast!"

Legend and Teigen began dating in 2007. The "Tonight" singer's rep later told Us in late December 2011 that the R&B singer popped the question while the couple vacationed over the holidays in the Maldives.

PHOTOS: Stars' engagement rings

"She's beautiful, smart, funny, a smitten Legend told Us about his new bride back on Sept. 5. "She loves to cook. She loves to eat. She's awesome."

Click on for more pics of the happy couple!