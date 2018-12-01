Jada Pinkett Smith's mother, Adrienne Banfield-Jones, has appeared regularly on Jada's Facebook series, "Red Table Talk." In the next episode, however, the actress shifts the focus to her father.

Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock

In a preview clip excerpted by the Daily Mail, Jada gets candid with her brother, Caleeb, about their relationships with their dad, Robsol Pinkett Jr.

"We both had a lot of resentment with our father," Jada says of Robsol. "We had that feeling like we had to be responsible for him, but he never had to be responsible for us and that was a hard pill for me to swallow."

As Jada speaks about their late father, her brother nods his head in agreement, saying only "yes."

Jada goes on to admit that the final blow for her was how Robsol's approach to their relationship changed after she became successful in Hollywood.

"The issue for me was when I got into the position that I got in," Jada says. "and then he wanted to have a relationship, that hurt me."

Earlier this month, Jada and her mother revisited the domestic abuse Adrienne endured at Robsol's hands in another edition of "Red Table Talk." She said she still has a scar on her back from the time he threw her over a banister. Adrienne also recalled a visit to her parents' house with Jada when Robsol showed up angry and inebriated. He began hitting her, she recalled, and as she backed away from him, she pointed out Jada was still inside. It was only when Robsol went to get their daughter that Adrienne was able to escape, running away to a neighbor's to ask them to call the police.

Stewart Cook/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Adrienne later determined Robsol had turned to alcohol because of difficulties in his past and the drinking made him violent and full of rage.

"Now that I'm older, I have so much more compassion in knowing what he had gone through," Adrienne said. "I was pretty harsh on him."

The next edition of "Red Table Talk" airs on Facebook on Monday, Dec. 3, with a focus on "the journey of forgiveness and how it's not always an easy one."

Jada's daughter, Willow Smith, appears on the episode as well.