Mary J. Blige is willing to take her time when it comes to finding love again, but she's not willing to sacrifice her bank account.

In a recent interview with DJ Ace on BBC Radio 1Xtra, the songstress said her next man better have some jingle in his pocket.

"He has to have more money than me, that's for sure," she said when asked to detail her ideal man. "Because I'm not taking care of any more men!"

Her answer is a clear reference to her bitter divorce from Kendu Isaacs, her husband of 12 years, who was also her manager. During the split, a judge ruled that she owed Kendu $30,000 a month in temporary spousal support (he wanted four times that amount, but the court rejected that petition).

She would go on to call him a "con artist" in the media, and there were multiple reports implying that he had been cheating on Mary with her protege, Starshell.

Mary and Kendu's divorce was finalized in March 2018.

Now single, Mary said, "I'm having a ball. I'm having so much fun. I'm free. Free in my mind. Free in my spirit. Free to be me, to do me and just enjoy my life and have people enjoy it with me."

Perhaps because of her acrimonious divorce, the R&B legend is keeping her guard up when it comes to men.

"I'm not jaded but I'm very careful right now," she said. "I love my freedom. I love being single right now. I'm in a great place. I'm not in a rush!"

Oh, and some advice for any deep-pocketed men who think they can apply to be the man of her dreams: don't use social media.

"I don't even go to my DMs so stop sending sh-t to my DMs!" she said.