Danielle Staub only finalized her contentious divorce from Marty Caffrey last week, but she's already found love again.

On Monday, the "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star posted a postcard-worthy image to Instagram of her passionately kissing a man while vacationing in St. Barth. Multiple media outlets identify the man as Olivier Maier, a New York City-based businessman.

The reality TV star said things are already very serious.

"We fell in love," she told People magazine.

A source told Us Weekly, "They are dating and very much in love."

It's not known how long the couple has been dating.

Prior to sharing the photo with her new beau, the reality TV star shared in image of her lounging by the beach.

"Living my best life! In #stbarths @chevalblancstbarth merci beaucoup," she captioned the photo.

Danielle has been happily sharing details about her life since her divorce from Marty went final on Feb. 21. In fact, as she left the courthouse, she told reporters, she was "very happy now" and "so relieved." She added, "I never took his name for a reason."

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

Danielle and Marty were married in May 2018, but their romance hit the skids almost immediately. In the midst of the divorce, they both filed restraining orders against each other, but eventually dropped them.

"Danielle is very much looking forward to moving on to the next chapter of her life and is excited to see what that will look like," Danielle's spokesman, Steve Honig, told People. "She is incredibly grateful for all the support she has received from her children, family and friends."

Marty also released a statement.

"Now that the divorce is final, I feel great relief as well as sadness," he said. "Relief comes as I have finally reached the end of the twisted road I was dragged down. I am looking forward to moving on in life with my supportive and loving family and friends around me. However, Danielle and I did fall in love, and it is sad to part from each other this way after experiencing something special together."

Santiago Felipe / Getty Images

Marty also said the "Housewives" TV show was a factor in their split.

"The show led to the destruction of our relationship," he said. "I would caution any man who contemplates getting involved with a 'real housewife' as I think it takes a special kind of person to expose their private lives in this way and not have it not cause problems."