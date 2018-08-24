'Real Housewives' star's husband files for divorce after three months of marriage, plus more news

Danielle Staub and Marty Caffrey are calling it quits

Danielle Staub and Marty Caffrey seem to be on the fast track to a divorce. Less than four months after they said "I do," multiple sources confirm to People Marty has filed for divorce from the "Real Housewives of New York City" star. Although Danielle's rep said in a statement to People that "Danielle has not received any filing, and we cannot comment on something we have not received," a source close to Marty tells the magazine that Marty's initial willingness to work things out came to an during the last few weeks. The couple wed in May after nearly two years of dating but by July, the two were already having problems. At the time, Danielle's rep explained that while the reality star was "having some difficulties with her marriage right now," she was also "hoping everything will work out." This month, however, Danielle got a restraining order against Marty, who then got a temporary restraining order against Danielle after a domestic dispute at their home. Both orders were later dropped. Despite the claim Danielle has not seen a divorce filing, Radar cites court documents stating Danielle has been "angry since Thursday after receiving a letter from his attorney indicating he was filing for a divorce."

