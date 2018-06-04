Ariana Grande is unrecognizable without her ponytail on the cover of British Vogue, plus more news

Ariana Grande ditches the high ponytail -- and looks like a completely different person

Is it a new era for Ariana Grande? Other than a few isolated social media snaps back in 2017, the singer's pretty much worn her long locks up in a high ponytail for public appearances and photos. (Ariana, 24, has said she wears it back because it's damaged from constantly bleaching it and dyeing it red for her shows, "Victorious" "Sam & Cat.") On the July cover of British Vogue however, she swaps her little girl-esque look for something more mature and natural to accompany a story called "The Year That Changed Everything." It's an apt switch given the content of the story, in which Ariana opens up about the PTSD-like symptoms she's suffered from since a suicide bomber attacked fans leaving her show in Manchester in 2017. The stunning new cover shows an ash-blonde Ariana with her hair worn down, prettily framing her face. Her usual cat-eye liner and doll-like foundation is gone, too, replaced by low-key makeup that shows off the sprinkle of freckles on her cheeks. Stylist Chris Appleton was responsible for Ariana's hair -- and deserves credit for some of the praise, as well as the confusion, that came pouring in for her new look after Vogue shared the photo on social media. "Took me a few mins to realise who that was !!!" marveled on follower. "Well done Chris your creativeness is out of this world well done 10 out of 10 !! ❤️❤️."

