Amanda Seyfried, 31, may have tried to keep her romance to Thomas Sadoski, 41, under wraps in the past, but ever since they eloped back in March, she isn't holding much back anymore.

The star of "The Last Word," who welcomed a baby just a few weeks after her secret wedding, took to Instagram to gush over her new hubby and baby daddy on his birthday, July 1.

"Still can't take my eyes off you," she wrote alongside a photo of them horsing around on a kiddie ride in the country.

Amanda is sweetly fixated on her man, who's smiling at the camera, while her pup Finn is seen sitting in between the lovebirds almost blending in with the toy ponies.

She also shared another adorable picture of herself perched up on the "John Wick" star's back during a hike in front of a beautiful lake. Trusty Finn couldn't stay out of the shot: He's seen jumping up lovingly on his mom and dad, trying to get in on the action.

A post shared by Amanda Seyfried (@mingey) on Jul 1, 2017 at 11:02am PDT

The couple has seemingly been on a vacation for about a week. On June 27, Amanda posted a shot with another mom friend pushing strollers by what seems to be the same lake.

"Babycation with my OGs," she captioned the scenic pic.

Babycation with my OGs A post shared by Amanda Seyfried (@mingey) on Jun 25, 2017 at 5:40pm PDT

The couple must really enjoy the countryside because that's where they opted to tie the knot, as well.

"We just took off into the country with an officiant and just the two of us, and we did our thing," Thomas revealed to James Corden of his elopement while on "The Late Late Show" in March. "We had a great day. It was perfect."

Happy birthday, Thomas!