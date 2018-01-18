Taylor Swift's alleged stalker threatened to kill her entire family, plus more news

Taylor Swift's alleged stalker accused of sending her family chilling death threats

New details about the man who's been accused of stalking Swift have emerged and they're seriously disturbing. TMZ published excerpts from a 122-page indictment against Frank Andrew Hoover that states he sent emails to Taylor's dad between May 2015 and October 2016 in which he threatened to kill Taylor's whole family. "Decided that we are going to end all the Swifts on one day because I can't stand that virus shit your daughter spread," one email read. In another, he allegedly wrote: "The evil family of devils: Scott, Austin, Taylor, Andrew. Sincerely, the end real son of god." A third email reportedly stated, "This article is not a joke and is why god is going to burn them into the desert for me," a fourth said, "Go to hell, Swift" and yet another said, "enjoy the brain aneurysms and death." In 2016, the man was arrested in Austin, Texas, for following Taylor when there was a restraining order out against him. His charges now include violating a restraining order and stalking.

