Emotions are high as Kim Kardashian West prepares for the delivery of her second child.

As her due date approaches, the 35-year-old reality star is sharing in detail her experience with, her first child, North's delivery as well as why her second pregnancy is high-risk on her website.

"This pregnancy, I'm definitely scared for my delivery, but trying my best to be hopeful and not stress out too much!" Kim writes.

She then explains what happened when she gave birth to North, and warning, it's a bit TMI!

"We induced my labor and I had North soon after. Right after delivery, the placenta usually then comes out. Mine did not. My placenta stayed attached inside my uterus, which is a condition called placenta accreta. This is a high-risk condition that happens when the placenta grows too deeply into the uterine wall," she explains.

She goes into detail about what the doctor did to detach the placenta and describes it as "the most painful experience" of her life.

"They say that this is what some women died from as a result of childbirth back in the day, without proper care," she continues. "I'm so thankful that my doctor was able to catch this and address the issue immediately."

This time around, she says her risk of preclampsia and placenta acreeta are increased. "There's not a whole lot I can do to prevent it, so my anxiety is a little high leading up to my delivery. In a very rare case, I might need a hysterectomy after delivery if my condition is severe enough, but luckily my doctor doesn't think this will happen," she adds. "So as time goes on, I am stressing out less and trying to go with the flow."

And while she tries not to stress, she also offers advice to other mothers-to-be.

"My advice to anyone going through this or anything difficult during pregnancy is that all you can do is be hopeful, get the best information out there and just be prepared. The more information you have, the better you know how to handle it!" Kim ends her post before sharing more information on preclampsia and placenta acreeta.