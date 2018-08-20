The "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Danielle Staub and her husband Marty Caffrey have dropped the restraining orders they sought against each other, but a divorce is still imminent, according to a new report.

On Aug. 20, both Danielle and Marty appeared before a Bergen County court judge over their dual temporary restraining orders, but Page Six reported that both parties decided they were no longer needed.

Santiago Felipe / Getty Images

Danielle first filed a restraining order against her husband last week after she claims she came home to find that Marty had disengaged their garage door so it wouldn't open. When the other two doors opened, "she found her husband standing in her garage. He appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, agitated and confrontational."

In her filing, she said Marty is trying to "tarnish her reputation and career by making repeated false reports to the media."

The next day, Marty filed for his own restraining order, claiming that Danielle threatened physical violence multiple times throughout their relationship.

Bravo / Charles Sykes / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The mutual filings come as Danielle prepares for divorce.

"Danielle has received a letter advising her to retain counsel, which she has," her rep told Page Six on Aug. 12. "The two attorneys spoke and both sides agreed to keep this matter private. It's disappointing to her that only 48 hours later that understanding is apparently no longer being honored."