Danielle Staub is on the verge of divorcing Marty Caffrey, her husband of just three months.

The "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star has hired a divorce attorney -- news that comes after Danielle filed for a restraining order against Marty.

Santiago Felipe / Getty Images

Page Six, citing court documents, reported on Aug. 13 that Danielle came home to find that her husband had disengaged their garage door so it wouldn't open. When the other two doors opened, "she found her husband standing in her garage. He appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, agitated and confrontational."

Rather than engage, she went to bed. However, "after hearing a disturbing noise in another area of the residence she walked downstairs and found [Marty]. Then she realized that several of her family portraits of her children and other sentimental framed photographs had been taken down causing her to be upset."

She believes that Marty is trying to "tarnish her reputation and career by making repeated false reports to the media," she said in the filing.

Marty is now barred from going near Danielle, her two daughters or her work.

The incident came as Danielle prepares to divorce.

"Danielle has received a letter advising her to retain counsel, which she has," her rep told Page Six on Aug. 12. "The two attorneys spoke and both sides agreed to keep this matter private. It's disappointing to her that only 48 hours later that understanding is apparently no longer being honored."

The divorce news may not come as a surprise.

Reports of trouble emerged in late July after Marty posted then deleted a message to Danielle in the comments section of a Reality Wives website Instagram post. "Sorry things didn't work out baby. You aren't what you pretended to be. Sad," he wrote. The same day, he told Radar Online, "Marty Caffrey is divorcing Danielle Staub."

Bravo / Charles Sykes / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Danielle's rep acknowledged something was up. "Danielle is having some difficulties with her marriage and is hoping everything will work out," her rep told Us Weekly and Page Six on July 28.

But just a few days later on July 31, Marty, 66, accused Danielle, 56, of "financial, verbal and emotional abuse" in a lengthy statement he gave to Radar.

Danielle's rep then told Page Six, "Danielle is very disappointed that Marty spent time composing a three-page statement for the media but won't sit down and talk with her about the situation. She is also disappointed that he seems much more concerned about press coverage than he does about his marriage."

Danielle and Marty married in May in a Bimini beach ceremony.