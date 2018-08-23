Ben Affleck moves on with Playboy model post-Lindsay Shookus split ahead of rehab drama, plus more celeb love life updates for mid-August 2018

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in mid-August 2018, starting with Ben Affleck. Days before estranged wife Jennifer Garner drove him to rehab, the "Justice League" star got tongues wagging after he was spotted on a dinner date with Playboy's Miss May 2018, Shauna Sexton, at Nobu in Malibu on Aug. 16. Three days later, the Oscar winner and the 22-year-old model, who also works as a vet tech, were photographed in his Range Rover picking up Jack in the Box from a drive-thru in Los Angeles. The duo were also seen heading into Ben's L.A. home, where Shauna's car was still parked the following morning -- indicating that she spent the night. According to X17online, a day before the fast-food dinner date, Ben's longtime girlfriend, Lindsay Shookus, left his $350,000 Bentley, which she'd been driving, in a Santa Monica parking garage with the keys in it and left in a friend's ride. The next day, Ben's assistant picked up the car and brought it back to the actor-director's home. On Aug. 17, Page Six reported that friends were under the impression Ben and Lindsay -- who hadn't been seen together in public since late July even though she's been working in L.A. -- called it quits. "If your boyfriend is seen with a Playboy model out in public at dinner, then I'd say Ben and Lindsay have been split for a while," said an insider. On Aug. 20, E! News reported that the couple actually broke up two or three weeks ago. "They are still very amicable and have stayed friends," a source said. "They both tried to make it work, but the distance just proved to be too much for them right now. Family comes first for them both." Another E! source explained that Lindsay's choice to stay in New York City instead of moving in with her beau in Los Angeles played a major part in their decision to call it quits. X17online, meanwhile, reported that Ben's addiction issues were to blame: "Lindsay got fed up with dealing with Ben's issues, and ultimately that's what led to the end of the relationship," said a source. Keep reading for more of the week's biggest celeb love life updates…

