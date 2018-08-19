2 Chainz can add more jewelry to his collection — a wedding band.

The rapper married his longtime girlfriend Kesha Ward on Aug 18 at Gianni Versace's one-time mansion in Miami in front of a slew of his fellow musicians and a tiger.

Nina Westervelt/BEI/REX/Shutterstock

2 Chainz, 40, shared several images and videos of the wedding to his Instagram page, including a family portrait from after the nuptials, which he captioned "Chainz's."

One of the most interesting videos shows the rapper walking with Lil Wayne behind him. The video then cues to his wife getting ready next to a caged white tiger that was brought in for the ceremony.

In a who's who of hip hop, the wedding was attended by Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West, Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz, Gucci Mane and Pusha T.

TMZ estimated that the nuptials cost $300,000.

The wedding came three months after 2 Chainz, real name Tauheed Epps, publicly proposed to Kesha on the red carpet at the Met Gala on May 7. Afterward, Complex magazine asked the rapper when he'd decided to propose on the carpet, and he said, "about a minute ago."