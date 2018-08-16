After two different divorce filings, Jay Mohr and Nikki Cox are officially over.

TMZ reported on Aug. 16 that the divorce became official earlier in the week, but details of the settlement aren't known, so it's not known if either is getting spousal support. The custody situation involving their 7-year-old son, Meredith Daniel, isn't known either.

There were moments in which a reconciliation seemed possible. In July 2016, Jay filed for divorce and alleged that Nikki was an unfit mother and had drug issues. Because of that, he wanted full custody of their son. But, six days later, Jay told TMZ that he and Nikki were "very in love, very happy and that's really all there is." The divorce was then called off.

Then, in December 2016, he filed for divorce again, and again alleged that his wife had a drug problem. For the second time, he asked for sole custody of their son.

Neither Jay nor Nikki have commented publicly on the finalization of their divorce.