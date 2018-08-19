After she ties the knot with Pete Davidson, Ariana Grande will no longer be known as Ariana Grande — she plans to change her last name.

In an interview for Apple Music's Beats 1, the singer said she will legally hyphenate her name to Ariana Grande-Davidson. Eventually, though, she wants to be known professionally by only her first name, ala Madonna and Cher.

Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

"I feel like I'd like to eventually just be Ariana," she said. "Isn't that sick? I feel like it's got a ring to it."

In the interview, the "Dangerous Woman" singer indicated that she and the "SNL" star plan to marry sometime between five months and five years. And, motherhood is in her future, too.

"Eventually, like down the line, I'd probably like three [children]," she said.

The artist was quick to point out that this is all in due time.

"I have a lot of decisions to make, but I also have an album to drop and a tour to finish before I make any of these decisions," she said. "I'm gonna keep my fans first priority."

PapCulture / SplashNews.com

Ariana and Pete stunned their fans when they got engaged quickly after they started dating. Last week, in an interview with GQ, Pete said he told Ariana on their first date that he was going to marry her.

"The day I met her, I was like, 'Hey, I'll marry you tomorrow,'" he told GQ. "She was calling my bluff. I sent her a picture [of engagement rings]. I was like, 'Do you like any of these?' She was like, 'Those are my favorite ones,' and I was like, 'Sick.'"

The ring he got reportedly cost $93,000. The couple has yet to set a wedding date.

"The universe works in weird ways," he said. "All I know is that I'm the luckiest guy in the world."