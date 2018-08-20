Lisa-Marie Presley's ex won't be able to get his hands on any of her money after a judge ruled that she doesn't have to pay him a dime of spousal support.

Elvis Presley's daughter and Michael Lockwood signed a postnuptial agreement in 2007, and the court ruled that it is legitimate and "ironclad," TMZ reported on Aug. 20.

Lisa and Michael married in 2006 and signed the documents, in which he gave up his right to spousal support, a year later. He has testified that he didn't even read the postnuptial agreement before signing it. However, the court felt that his argument didn't hold up because he was getting advice from a lawyer, meaning he understood what was happening.

Lisa filed for divorce from Michael, her fourth husband, in 2016.

During Lisa and Michael's bitter divorce, Michael and his legal team have accused Lisa of hiding her assets and her worth. He claimed she she's taking in more than she spends. Michael asked his ex to pay him $22,000 a month in spousal support, despite the couple's post-nuptial agreement. Michael has previously told the court he only has $435 in his bank account.

In February, a judge ordered Lisa to pay her estranged husband $100,000 for his attorney's fees. Lisa, however, argued that she's broke.

The Elvis estate still brings in an estimated $20 million annually. In 2004, Lisa, Elvis' only daughter, sold 85 percent of Elvis Enterprises for $100 million.