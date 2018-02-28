A judge has ordered Lisa Marie Presley to pay her estranged husband, Michael Lockwood, $100,000 for his attorney's fees. Lisa, however, has argued that she's broke.

According to TMZ, the judge in Lisa and Michael's divorce case gave her 30 days to make good on the six-figure payment. Michael had initially asked for $450,000 from her, so she can actually chalk it up to a very expensive win.

It was less than two weeks ago, though, that Lisa claimed she's broke and $16 million in debt.

TMZ reported on Feb. 16 that Elvis Presley's daughter filed documents in which she claimed she owes more than $10 million in unpaid taxes from 2012 to 2015. In addition, she says she has defaulted on the mortgage of her house in the United Kingdom and she's trying to sell it. She says she owes $6 million on that home.

She also says she has debt from credit cards and attorney bills.

During their bitter divorce, Michael and his legal team have accused Lisa of hiding her assets and her worth. He claims she she's taking more than she spends. Michael wants his ex to pay him $22,000 a month in spousal support, despite the couple's post-nuptial agreement. Michael has previously told the court he only has $435 in his bank account.

The Elvis estate still brings in about $20 million annually. In 2004, Lisa, Elvis' only daughter, sold 85 percent of Elvis Enterprises for $100 million.

Lisa filed for divorce from Michael in June 2016, citing "irreconcilable differences." The former couple have twin 9-year-old daughters, Harper Vivienne Ann and Finley Aaron Love. They signed a post-nuptial agreement in 2007, indicating that neither party should have a claim on the other if they were to split. Michael, though, is claiming he was coerced into signing it and wants it torn up.