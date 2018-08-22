Naomi Campbell linked to magician David Blaine
Are Naomi Campbell and David Blaine dating, or is this just a trick?
The two are igniting romance rumors after they were spotted together on Aug. 21 cruising around the south of France on a luxury yacht. The two looked very, very comfortable with each other in the images published by TMZ.
While aboard the yacht in Saint-Tropez, Naomi donned a white bikini while David wore a white long-sleeved shirt.
On Aug. 21, Naomi also tagged David in an Instagram photo taken aboard the yacht.
Naomi was more recently linked to British rapper Skepta, who hinted that he and the supermodel were expecting a baby in late July when he posted a sonogram to his Instagram. The ultrasound was abeled "Baby Adenuga" (his real name is Joseph Junior Adenuga). However, Naomi seemingly shut down those rumors the next day when she posted a photo of her in a bikini aboard a boat. In the image, there is no sign of a baby bump.
In the new bikini photos, there is also no sign of a baby bump, nor is there any sign of Skepta.
David is quite private about his personal life, but was once engaged to French model Alizee Guinochet, whom he shares a daughter with. It's believed he and Alizee split in 2015.
