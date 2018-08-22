Are Naomi Campbell and David Blaine dating, or is this just a trick?

Shutterstock/REX/Shutterstock

The two are igniting romance rumors after they were spotted together on Aug. 21 cruising around the south of France on a luxury yacht. The two looked very, very comfortable with each other in the images published by TMZ.

While aboard the yacht in Saint-Tropez, Naomi donned a white bikini while David wore a white long-sleeved shirt.

On Aug. 21, Naomi also tagged David in an Instagram photo taken aboard the yacht.

#Mood 💛🖤 📸 @Davidblaine A post shared by Naomi Campbell (@naomi) on Aug 20, 2018 at 10:31am PDT

Naomi was more recently linked to British rapper Skepta, who hinted that he and the supermodel were expecting a baby in late July when he posted a sonogram to his Instagram. The ultrasound was abeled "Baby Adenuga" (his real name is Joseph Junior Adenuga). However, Naomi seemingly shut down those rumors the next day when she posted a photo of her in a bikini aboard a boat. In the image, there is no sign of a baby bump.

In the new bikini photos, there is also no sign of a baby bump, nor is there any sign of Skepta.

David is quite private about his personal life, but was once engaged to French model Alizee Guinochet, whom he shares a daughter with. It's believed he and Alizee split in 2015.