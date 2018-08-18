Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin recently visited her hometown of Budapest, Hungary, just weeks after dating rumors began.

The 26-year-old "Suite Life" star and the Victoria's Secret model, 24, rocked on at the 2018 Sziget music festival and also chilled out with friends and fans.

Palvin took to her Instagram on Thursday to post a photo of her and the Disney Channel star following the event, captioning, "Post Sziget exhaustion."

An Instagram user also shared a photo of herself posing with the two at the event.

"They were out with friends in Budapest, and I happened to be there with my friends, so I came up to Barbara and we talked for a bit, as I've met her before too," Instagram user @itsmekatherinne, who posted a pic of the three, told E! News. "They were being casual drinking at a bar called City Center, next to the river. They were with friends but you could definitely tell they were coupled up."

And Dylan put an image up on his Instagram on Saturday of the two in front of Vajdahunyad Castle in Budapest, writing, "Attila had nothing on us."

The two have not officially commented on their status, however the romance rumors first sparked back in July via some very flirty social media postings. Rumors heated up even further when the two were both at a New York screening of "Puzzle" later in the month.

Earlier this month, Palvin gave a special birthday shout out to the actor, posting to his Instagram a photo of them together, captioning, "Even though it's your birthday I feel I just got the biggest present of all ♥️ Happy birthday Boss Baby."