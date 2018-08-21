Two months after they split, it looks like G-Eazy and Halsey may have rebounded with each other.

Following the MTV VMAs, both G-Eazy and Halsey arrived separately at New York City nightclub 1OAK for Travis Scott's afterparty. However, reconciliation speculation began when the duo was photographed leaving the club hand in hand at 4:40 AM, according to TMZ.

Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

G-Eazy and Halsey announced in July that they had split after nearly a year together.

"I normally keep this kind of thing private, but provided our public nature I feel the need to inform my fans. G-Eazy and I are taking some time apart," she announced on her Instagram Story on July 3. "I'm eager to continue the upcoming passage of time dedicating myself to my art and my career and the duration of my tour. I wish him the best."

The split came shortly after the rapper was arrested in Sweden on drug charges.

John Salangsang/REX/Shutterstock

Interestingly, TMZ caught up with Halsey in mid-July and she mentioned that it's never a good idea to get back together with an ex.

"You catch feelings and you don't need that," she said.

G-Eazy and Halsey first got together in the fall of 2017 and they were often pictured together. They even released a song together in December 2017 called "Him + I."