Hilary Swank secretly married her boyfriend, Philip Schneider, over the weekend.

According to a statement, the couple tied the knot at the Saint Lucia Preserve in Carmel, California.

The bride wore a wedding dress designed by Elie Saab Haute Couture Atelier, E! News reported.The dress was one for the ages, as it was made of chantilly lace, silk chiffon and organza silk. It took about 19 feet of tulle to create the veil, E! noted, adding that the embroidery on her dress took 70 hours to complete. The dress itself took 150 hours to piece together.

The "Million Dollar Baby" star and Philip began dating in 2016. Soon, they were pictured on vacations all over the world.

The wedding comes after the actress retreated from public life for three years to tend to her ailing father.

"They'd given him a short time to live if he didn't get a lung transplant and thankfully, he got one and he's alive and thriving and well," she told Stephen Colbert in March. "I took three years off to be with him and help him through that life journey."