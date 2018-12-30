The third time was not the charm for supermodel Petra Nemcova. On Sunday, Page Six reported that she and her fiance, investment banker Alejandro Grimaldi, have split and called off their engagement.

This was the third time the Czech model had been engaged. She's never been married.

"It's a civil breakup," a source close to the couple told Page Six. "They are staying friends."

Petra and Alejandro got engaged in the summer of 2017, and they have been living together in many of his residences around the world.

The former Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue cover girl's first fiance, Simon Atlee, was killed in 2004 when a tsunami hit Thailand. Petra, herself, is lucky to be alive, as she survived the tragedy by clinging to a palm tree for eight hours. She suffered a shattered pelvis and internal injuries.

"I was just screaming from the top of my lungs. [The] power of the water … my left hip, it was pushing it and breaking it and breaking it and breaking it," she told ABC in 2005, recounting the multiple instances in which she almost drowned. "You just start [to] swallow the black water … for one time, second time, and then it's actually … it was quite peaceful in that moment, because I thought, 'That's it. All right.' It was just … very, very peaceful in a strange way."

In 2012, Petra was briefly engaged to English actor Jamie Belman, as well.