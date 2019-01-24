Kendra Wilkinson dating Bachelor Nation villain 'Bad' Chad Johnson, plus more celeb love life news for late January 2019

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in late January 2019, starting with this surprise coupling... Kendra Wilkinson was photographed holding hands with Bachelor Nation's "Bad Chad" Johnson -- who competed for JoJo Fletcher's heart on Season 12 of "The Bachelorette" in 2016 -- in Los Angeles on Jan. 21. According to TMZ, the duo hit up a casual restaurant spot "for about an hour on what looked like a date night." On Jan. 23, Us Weekly reported that the pair have known each other for a while and, according to a source, "have recently been hanging out a lot more and going on super low-profile dates." According to the insider, they're "just having fun." Said the source, "Kendra really isn't looking to get into anything too serious right now" because "she's still partially recovering from her former situation" with her estranged husband, Hank Baskett, to whom she's still technically married. That said, the former star of "The Girls Next Door" is "in a very healthy state," according to the Us Weekly source, who added that the mother of two "isn't opposed to casually dating someone" and "having someone worship and appreciate her from head to toe for who she is." Meanwhile, Chad played coy on Jan. 23 when Us Weekly asked him about his relationship with Kendra, saying only that she's "an amazing girl." Now keep reading for more of the week's biggest celeb love life updates...

