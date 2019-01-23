Mark Consuelos reveals the secret to his happy marriage with Kelly Ripa, plus more news

Mark Consuelos shares the secret to his happy marriage with Kelly Ripa

On May 1, it will have been 23 years since Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos eloped in Las Vegas. Despite the passage of all that time -- and their busy schedules -- the couple still makes sure each day has space built in for them to catch up. "I'm crazy about her. She's an extremely patient and a tolerant woman, and I think that's the true secret to our marriage," Mark tells Us Weekly. "Because she has to go to work early, I get up with her, I make her a cup of coffee and we talk." When they don't wake up side-by-side, they still share a few moments together talking in the morning. "I like to hear from her, she likes to hear from me," he says. Asked if they share any "rules to live by," Mark says he's going with the flow. "I'm learning on the job," he says. "[The rules are] more or less unsaid or unwritten."

