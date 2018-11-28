Biggest reality TV scandals of 2018

Once again, the sagas of reality TV rivaled the most dramatic scripted shows on television this year. From legal battles to filmed breakups, Wonderwall.com has rounded up the most jaw-dropping scandals in the reality television world in 2018. First up, a deportation order. Though Joe Giudice didn't have the best year -- he spent the entirety of 2018 in prison -- it was made worse with some crushing news delivered in October: A judge ruled that once Joe is released in March 2019, the former "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" star will be deported to his native Italy despite coming to America as an infant. Joe is currently serving a 41-month sentence on federal fraud charges on the heels of wife Teresa Giudice's nearly year-long prison stint for related crimes. Joe's attorney filed an appeal in November. Keep reading for more of the year's biggest reality TV scandals...

