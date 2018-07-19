Legendary "Bachelorette" villain Chad Johnson is suing a movie producer, claiming she failed to land him roles because he wouldn't have sex with her.

Rex USA

According to lawsuit obtained by TMZ, Chad claims that a woman named Cristina Cimino reached out to him via Instagram earlier this year and told him that she worked for Sunset Studios and could get him movie roles. He even claimed that she offered him two movie roles, which would net him an $11 million payday.

Chad further said Cristina coaxed him into meeting her several times. He also claimed she would call and text him, adding that the messages became "progressively more sexual and provocative." In the documents he said she wanted to "exert control over" him.

In one NSFW text, Chad said she text him, "Hey wanna come over later? Clothing is optional, nakedness is preferable." She later claimed that message wasn't intended for him, he alleged.

The "Bachelor in Paradise" star said things went downhill the moment he told Cristina that he wanted to keep things strictly professional. After that, he says, she yanked the promised movie roles from him.

ABC

The salaciousness continued when he claimed she sent him a message in which she said they made out and he grabbed her butt. He steadfastly denied the incident, claiming she was the aggressor.

TMZ says Chad is suing Cristina and Sunset Studios for assault, fraud and emotional distress. He also wants the money she allegedly promised him.

According to Sunset Studios' website, Cristina is the executive vice president.