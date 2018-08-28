"The Real Housewives of Orange County" stars Jim and Alexis Bellino are now untethered — a judge has signed off on their divorce.

TMZ said the couple filed documents this week to officially signify the end of their 13-year marriage.

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

In June, Jim filed for divorce. He cited irreconcilable differences and "TBD" as their date of separation. Afterward, The Blast reported that the couple will share custody of their kids evenly.

"We hold one another in the highest regards as spouses, and especially as parents," the couple said in a statement. "We have agreed on 50/50 custody of the children, and we ask that you respect our privacy by not theorizing about the reasons for our divorce."

The couple shares James, 12, and 10-year-old twins Melania and Mackenna.

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

In the statement, Jim and Alexis went on to say that their divorce was a "mutual decision," and felt that the public "know we made this choice together, with love, and as the best decision for our children's future."

After news of the split was reported, many speculated that something sinister was behind the divorce, but the couple said those reports are "absurd."

"There is nothing provocative, alluring, or sordid about the dissolution of our marriage," the statement said. "Quite to the contrary, we strongly support each other just as we have since the beginning of our relationship."

They added, "We ultimately want you to feel happy for us, respect our privacy during this difficult time, and pray for our mutual benefit as we weather this storm. To the fans who have supported us since the beginning, we're grateful for how you [cheer] us on—we ask that you continue to cheer as our lives and the lives of our children change and ultimately improve as a result of this difficult decision."