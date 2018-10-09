"The Real Housewives of Potomac" star Michael Darby, the husband of Ashley Darby, will be back on screen after authorities refused to press charges against him for sexual assault.

NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The reality TV star has been allowed to resume shooting on the upcoming season of "Housewives," TMZ reported on Oct. 9, a few days after Montgomery County State Attorney's Office decided not to prosecute him for over an alleged incident with a cameraman.

Last month, it was reported that Michael allegedly grabbed a cameraman's butt while he was filming the Bravo show on Sept. 1. According a report by TMZ, the cameraman claimed that after the alleged incident happened, Michael gave the cameraman "a flirtatious look."

Orville Palmer, the cameraman, claims he instructed Darby to stop, and then told his supervisor.

Michael had been facing charges of felony assault and misdemeanor improper sexual contact.