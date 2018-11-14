What a difference a year makes!

Last December, "The Real Housewives of New York City" star Luann de Lesseps landed herself in a Florida jail cell after a humiliating alcohol-fueled tirade and arrest during which she attacked a cop at a hotel on Christmas Eve.

Though she cleaned up her act and struck a plea deal, in July, Luann headed back to rehab after falling off the wagon.

Now, TMZ reports, she's just celebrated a major milestone -- more than 100 days of sobriety. And, in exciting news for fans of her hit Bravo show, Luann is back filming scenes for the next season of "RHONY." (She made headlines for missing the reunion special taping this summer while she was seeking treatment.)

She's proud of how far she's come though isn't taking it for granted. "I take my sobriety very seriously and continue taking it one day at a time," Luann -- who credits yoga and the zen-like atmosphere at her new lakefront home in upstate New York for helping her maintain her sobriety -- tells TMZ. "Every step forward is a means toward a better life for me and my family."

Luann -- who's also been touring the country with her successful cabaret act and just launched a new "Countess Collection" necklace line with SuperJeweler (TMZ reports that "RHONY" cameras have been filming her during promotional duties for the line, which she recently promoted on Instagram) -- is also in a much different place with her loved ones these days, TMZ reports.

Major family drama this summer was one of many difficulties that led Luann to start drinking again. In July, the reality TV star was sued by her ex-husband and her own children for allegedly failing to give the kids millions of dollars in real estate holdings they claimed she owed them as part of her divorce from Count Alexandre de Lesseps nine years ago.

"We're told she's patching things up with them and working on an amicable resolution," TMZ explains.

In recent weeks, Luann has also been preparing for her upcoming "Christmas with the Countess"-themed holiday cabaret shows.