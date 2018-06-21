Mindy Kaling's career transformation
There's no denying that Mindy Kaling is among Hollywood's elite, but she's taken an unorthodox ride to the top! In honor of the star's 39th birthday on June 24, 2018, we're taking a look back at her career transformation. Keep reading to see how Mindy moved from production assistant to "The Office" writer and star to life on the A-list!
