'A Wrinkle in Time' cast revealed

Of all the movies inspired by books, none has us more excited than director Ava DuVernay's "A Wrinkle in Time," which is based on the novel of the same name by Madeleine L'Engle. The film follows a young girl, Meg, who's given the near impossible task of traveling through time and space to rescue her father, a famed scientist who disappeared while researching time travel. In honor of the movie's arrival in theaters on March 9, 2018, Wonderwall.com is taking a closer look at the cast of this family-friendly fantasy adventure. Keep reading for more...

RELATED: Books becoming movies in 2018