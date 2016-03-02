'The Office' cast: Where are they now?

Audiences fell in love with "The Office" 11 years ago when the sitcom premiered on NBC on March 24, 2005. From watching Jim and Pam's courtship unfold to laughing at Dwight's antics, viewers tuned in every week to see what kind of hijinks Michael Scott and the gang would get into next. Now that all the paper company workers have moved on, we're rounding up what the stars are up to today!

RELATED: How the stars of 'Girls' have changed since the show began