James Franco and Isabel Pakzad have discussed engagement, plus more news

It's looking like James Franco, 40, will be off the market for good pretty soon. Sources at Us Weekly claim that the "Zeroville" actor and his model girlfriend, Isabel Pakzad, 26, are on quite the "serious" relationship track and have even, "spoken about getting engaged." The couple reportedly started dating back in 2017, but didn't go public with their romance until last year. "They're very lovey-dovey," a friend said of the pair shortly after making their first red-carpet appearance together over the summer. "They just act like a regular 'new' couple with lots of PDA." Before debuting his new lady love, James had been flying under the radar amid allegations of inappropriate sexual behavior from five different women. With the dust having settled, insiders say that James could be ready to take the next step with Isabel.

