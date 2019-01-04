Stars turning 30 in 2019

Just when the excitement of turning 21 starts to wear off, the big 3-0 is waiting right around the corner! Young stars like Nina Dobrev -- who will celebrate her milestone birthday on Jan. 9 -- still have a ton of fun things to look forward to in their fourth decade. Keep reading for more celebs who will be ringing in their 30th birthdays in 2019...

RELATED: Stars turning 50 in 2019