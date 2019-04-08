Celebs turning 60 in 2019

In honor of Emma Thompson's 60th birthday on April 15, Wonderwall.com rounded up a list of all the stars turning the big six-oh in 2019, starting with the beloved British writer-actress. "It feels extremely fortunate," she told Vulture in 2018 of approaching her big birthday. "You can't take survival for granted," she continued. "What else do I feel? The work I'm doing is more fulfilling and happy-making than ever. I think your 60s, if you are well, are the most fantastic decade. No more periods: resolved! Menopause over: hooray! Kids grown up: bye! Marriage, if you've managed that long -- 20 or more years -- you're fine. So this should be one of the most powerful patches of your life, the youth of old age as it were. I'd say it's the best bit ever." Keep reading to get the scoop on more stars who were born in 1959…

