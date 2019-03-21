It's official: Donny and Marie Osmond's long-running Las Vegas residency show is ending later this year.

The brother-sister duo announced on "Good Morning America" on Thursday that they'll walk onto the stage at Flamingo Las Vegas for the last time on November 16.

"It's very, very hard," Donny told "GMA." Marie added, "People come from all over the world to see us in Vegas."

Jim Smeal/BEI/REX/Shutterstock

Interestingly, the show was never intended to have a long run. Back in 2008, the singing duo signed on to do a six-week run. Due to overwhelming ticket demand, the hotel kept extending the residency. The duo eventually inked a long-term deal.

"He has been my rock," Marie told her brother on Thursday.

Donny had previously said the show was ending, telling a Las Vegas news station last October that 2019 would be their final year.

"We've been talking about it for quite a while, but definitely, our countdown has started," Donny told Vegas reporter named Dayna Roselli on her Instagram Story. "It was supposed to be 6 weeks, and this is our eleventh year. Who woulda thunk."

Larry Marano/REX/Shutterstock

Donny's reveal was news to her sister at the time, as he offered up the information without her participation.

"It ain't over 'til the fat lady sings, and I'm on NutriSystem," she joked afterward.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Marie will continue to have a presence on the famed Las Vegas Strip, as she's expected to create a new show, possibly with a new partner.

"This is the end of the Donny & Marie show, but it's not the end of Donny & Marie," Donny offered.

Larry Marano/REX/Shutterstock

"Donny and Marie have made an incredible impact at Flamingo Las Vegas," said Damian Costa, vice president of entertainment operations at Caesars Entertainment. "We are honored to have been the home to such an iconic duo and their unwavering talent on stage night after night for more than 10 years."

After the formal announcement on "GMA," Marie got sentimental on Twitter.

"From 6 weeks to 11 years... we could not be more grateful for everyone who has traveled from all over the world to see the #DonnyAndMarie show!!," she wrote. "Thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Come see us @FlamingoVegas before the year is up!"